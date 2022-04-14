Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Dollar General by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,249,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

DG traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 176,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $247.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.