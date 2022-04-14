Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,676.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OC traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,885. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

