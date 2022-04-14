Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,170. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

