Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,482,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,955. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

