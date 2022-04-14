Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 465,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,307. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

