Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 841,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

