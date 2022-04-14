Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of FNV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.11. 80,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,589. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

