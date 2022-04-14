Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Paylocity by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $9,465,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $200.46. 6,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

