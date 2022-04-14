Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 22 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $638.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.33.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

