Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 240 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FDX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $205.75. 105,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

