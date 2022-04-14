Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 247 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 2,058,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,309. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

