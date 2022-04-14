Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 314 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $120.05. 119,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.