Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 431 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $9.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,783. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

