Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 53 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 146,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,019,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.55. The stock had a trading volume of 373,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,067. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.58. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.