Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 606 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average is $224.60. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

