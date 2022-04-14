Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 714 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after purchasing an additional 76,445 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 491,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.