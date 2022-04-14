Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 66,598 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 86,386 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after buying an additional 169,829 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

