Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2,536.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,649,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,740. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

