Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 13,272 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.37. 92,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,987. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

