Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $122.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.67. 623,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

