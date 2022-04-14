Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $27.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,501,000.

VFH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,416. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

