Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $36.95 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $196.15. 110,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

