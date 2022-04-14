Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $53.18 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.45. 119,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

