Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $54.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $54,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,240. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

