Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $57.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $57,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

