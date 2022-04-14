Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,060. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

