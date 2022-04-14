Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $55.29.

