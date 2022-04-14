Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 16,833 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,396. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

