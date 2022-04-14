Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,538 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

IWY stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

