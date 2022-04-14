Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $39,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

