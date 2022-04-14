Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

ITM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 39,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

