Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 36,479 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,055,892. The firm has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.