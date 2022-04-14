Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 467 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 66.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.12. 121,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

