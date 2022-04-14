NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,444 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 2,010,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,214. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

