NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NULGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 241,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,460. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About NuLegacy Gold (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.