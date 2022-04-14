NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NULGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 241,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,460. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

