Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,667,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 283,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

