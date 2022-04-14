Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $77,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

