Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

