Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 184,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

