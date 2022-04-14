nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NVT opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

