NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. New Street Research currently has $280.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.00.

NVDA stock opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

