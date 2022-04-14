NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,770.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,117.40.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,419.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 12 month low of $4,250.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,807.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,136.74.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

