Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYXH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

