O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

OI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

