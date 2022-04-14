O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.