O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

