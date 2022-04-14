O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

