O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Exponent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Exponent stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

