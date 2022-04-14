O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $508.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

