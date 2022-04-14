O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

